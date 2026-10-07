The CBI informed the Special Fast Track Court that its investigation in the NEET-UG paper leak case is ongoing and sought more time. The court adjourned the hearing on framing charges to October 14 and extended the judicial custody of an accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday informed the Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue that further investigation is still underway in the NEET-UG paper leak case and sought more time to complete the probe. After hearing the submissions, Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta adjourned the hearing on framing of charges till October 14.

Court Proceedings and Accused Custody

A supplementary charge sheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, is awaited. During the hearing, the Senior Public Prosecutor (PP) appearing for the CBI sought some more time, submitting that further investigation is still going on. The court also extended the judicial custody of Suryawanshi till October 14, 2026. The court directed that all the accused persons be remanded to judicial custody and be produced through video conferencing (VC) on October 14.

Details of the Accused

Suryawanshi, who is stated to belong to Pune, Maharashtra, is alleged to be a close associate of accused Shubham Khairnar and to have provided the purported NEET-UG paper to candidates before the examination. The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against 13 accused, and the court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet. The 13 other accused are Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal.

Allegations Against Key Accused

Accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi was arrested on September 2, 2026. The agency had said that during his custodial interrogation, it was revealed that accused Suryawanshi arranged the purported NEET-UG 2026 leaked questions for various candidates prior to the examination and collected money from the candidates or their families in criminal conspiracy with accused Shubham Khairnar.

The agency had further said that Suryawanshi brought the candidates to a house at Nanded, where the purported leaked questions of NEET-UG 2026 were supplied to them. He had also collected the original documents and educational certificates of the candidates as surety for payment subsequently.

The CBI had submitted that further investigation against the arrested accused and his close associates was at a crucial stage. It also stated that Suryawanshi was in close association with charge-sheeted accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar. The court has now fixed October 14 for further proceedings in the case. (ANI)