AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged everyone, irrespective of political leanings, to join a protest march to Parliament. He demanded action against those responsible for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the resulting student suicides.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday appealed for active involvement of everyone, despite their inclination towards any respective political party, to join the protest march to the Parliament tomorrow to showcase support to the youth of the country.

'Prosecute for Attempted Murder'

Speaking at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar, Sisodia said that the youth of the country are gathered to demand strict legal action against those responsible for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. "The youth of the country are gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding that those responsible for cheating 22 lakh children, which unfortunately drove at least 17 children, that we know of, and likely more, to die by suicide. Those who forced them to die by suicide should be prosecuted for attempted murder. Instead, they have been made ministers," he said.

Sisodia Slams PM Modi, Education Minister

Sisodia criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not removing Dharmendra Pradhan from the position of Union Education Minister, adding that there is widespread anger among the youth. "A person who does not know how to run the Education Ministry should have been removed by the Prime Minister within two minutes. But because the Prime Minister is not removing him, there is widespread anger among the country's youth. The people gathered here today are not supporters of any single political party; they are supporters of their own children, they are supporters of this country," he said.

'Conspiracy to Remove Sonam Wangchuk'

He further termed the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site by the Delhi Police a conspiracy. "The Prime Minister ignored Sonam Wangchuk for 20 days. He thought the issue would just fade away. But as the youth from across the country started gathering, I saw that the Prime Minister hatched a conspiracy to put him under house arrest yesterday. Even after he was placed under house arrest, the enthusiasm of the country's youth is only rising," he said.

Appeal to Join Parliament March

Sisodia also encouraged everyone to join the protest at the Parliament scheduled for the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, saying that even if one supports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they must join the protest towards a better education system in India. "This march should turn into a massive movement. I want to appeal to all the people of the country: do not come tomorrow to support any political party. Whichever party you belong to, even if it is the BJP, just look at your child sitting at home. Think about whether you want a good education system for them or not," he said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to a hospital by the Delhi Police for essential medical care following the orders of the High Court, after his ongoing hunger strike entered Day 21 on July 18.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. (ANI)