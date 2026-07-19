Samajwadi Party MPs demand transparency in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, questioning the SIT's impartiality. An SIT probe found counting staff concealing cash on CCTV, with eight people arrested and over Rs 78 lakh recovered.

SP Demands Transparency, Questions SIT

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav on Friday demanded that all the facts regarding the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case must be presented before the public. Speaking to ANI, he questioned how a Special Investigative Team (SIT) can conduct an impartial investigation when it is at the mercy of the government. "Who constitutes the SIT? How can they conduct an impartial investigation when they are at the mercy of the government? We have consistently opposed this. We want a discussion in the House regarding the hurt caused to the sentiments of Sanatanis. All the facts must be placed before the public. The very people who contributed some in the form of gold, others silver or jewellery, each according to their sentiments, capacity, and devotion, are now raising questions," he said.

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad also echoed a similar sentiment, saying that the embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations is linked to the faith of crores of people in the country. "Donations and offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been stolen. An SIT has been constituted for this. This is a matter linked to the faith of crores of people in the country... We are taking this matter seriously," he said.

SIT Probe Reveals Lapses and Recoveries

A Special Investigative Team, probing the Ram Mandir donation row, has stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.

The preliminary report points to lapses and says there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons that made the crime possible.

The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4.

The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

Eight accused have been arrested in the case. (ANI)