NTA has warned students against social media rumours alleging a 'leak' or 'sale' of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam paper. It called the claims false and the work of cheating rackets trying to extort money from anxious students and families.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a warning to students, urging them to ignore social media rumours alleging a "leak" or "sale" of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper and labelled such claims as "false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead".

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In a post on X, the NTA said that these tactics are the work of "organised cheating rackets" aiming to exploit the anxiety of students and are part of a scam designed to "extort money". "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a "leak," advance access, or "sale" of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper. These claims are false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead. Such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families. Their objective is to extort money by selling fake "papers," and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the NTA said.

NTA Takes Action Against Fraudulent Claims

Asserting strict measures against such claims, NTA said that they are "actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action." "NTA is filing a formal complaint with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities. Creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content -- and attempting to defraud students -- is a serious punishable offence, and strict action will be taken against those responsible," the post said.

Advisory for Students and Parents

The agency has strongly advised candidates and their parents to remain vigilant. They have urged the public to avoid engaging with or paying anyone claiming to have advance access to the exam papers. The NTA emphasised, "Candidates and parents are strongly advised not to engage with, pay, or forward any such message, and not to fall prey to these fraudulent solicitations. We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels. Any genuine information will come only from these sources."

The agency urged aspirants to stay focused on their studies rather than paying attention to rumours, stating, "To every candidate appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 -- focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure, and credible examination."

Background of NEET-UG Controversy

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country. (ANI)