Pinarayi Vijayan alleged a 'mafia' was behind the NEET scam, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. He said PM Modi is also responsible, criticised Delhi Police's action on SFI protestors, and questioned NSUI's absence.

'Mafia Behind Scam' "Large-scale fraud, deception and criminal offences have taken place in connection with the NEET examination. NEET is an examination attended by more than 2.5 million students. Students appear for the examination after putting in tremendous hard work. A mafia is behind the NEET examination scam," Vijayan said.He questioned why the names and details of those allegedly involved in the scam had not been made public. "For some reason, the names and details of the criminals who led the scam have not been made public. Even the name of the mafia kingpin who masterminded this massive scam has not been disclosed. It has to be understood that the mafia is being protected," he alleged. Slams Police Action on Protesters Vijayan also criticised the Delhi Police crackdown on protesting students and youth, alleging that the action was carried out at the direction of the Central Government. "The Delhi Police carried out a crackdown on students and youth. The police excesses in Delhi are taking place on the instructions of the Central Government. It is most important to question such wrongful actions. That is the responsibility the SFI is fulfilling," he said. Questions Congress's Role The CPI(M) leader also questioned the absence of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) from the agitation, while welcoming the Congress's participation in the protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "The NSUI has chosen to stay away from the agitation. That is part of the Congress' stand. Although it was wrong for the Congress to stay away from the agitation all this while, it is good that it has finally come forward to protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.Vijayan said the demands raised by the protesters were legitimate and called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. "The Union Education Minister must resign. The Prime Minister, too, cannot absolve himself of responsibility in this matter," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Leader of the Opposition in Keralam Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday alleged that a "mafia" was behind the alleged NEET examination scam and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cannot absolve himself of responsibility.Vijayan said Kerala's public education system had become a model for the country and alleged that attempts were now being made to "roll back that progress and destroy public education". He said the Students' Federation of India (SFI) was actively participating in the ongoing student and youth protest in Delhi."Large-scale fraud, deception and criminal offences have taken place in connection with the NEET examination. NEET is an examination attended by more than 2.5 million students. Students appear for the examination after putting in tremendous hard work. A mafia is behind the NEET examination scam," Vijayan said.He questioned why the names and details of those allegedly involved in the scam had not been made public. "For some reason, the names and details of the criminals who led the scam have not been made public. Even the name of the mafia kingpin who masterminded this massive scam has not been disclosed. It has to be understood that the mafia is being protected," he alleged.Vijayan also criticised the Delhi Police crackdown on protesting students and youth, alleging that the action was carried out at the direction of the Central Government. "The Delhi Police carried out a crackdown on students and youth. The police excesses in Delhi are taking place on the instructions of the Central Government. It is most important to question such wrongful actions. That is the responsibility the SFI is fulfilling," he said.The CPI(M) leader also questioned the absence of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) from the agitation, while welcoming the Congress's participation in the protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "The NSUI has chosen to stay away from the agitation. That is part of the Congress' stand. Although it was wrong for the Congress to stay away from the agitation all this while, it is good that it has finally come forward to protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.Vijayan said the demands raised by the protesters were legitimate and called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. "The Union Education Minister must resign. The Prime Minister, too, cannot absolve himself of responsibility in this matter," he said. (ANI)