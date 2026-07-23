Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress of politicising the NEET-UG controversy, claiming the opposition is disrupting Parliament to avoid a factual debate and is using students' concerns for political gain instead of seeking solutions.

Sitharaman Accuses Congress of Politicising NEET Controversy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at the Congress party over the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak controversy, accusing the opposition of "politicising" a sensitive issue and intentionally disrupting Parliamentary proceedings to avoid a factual discussion.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Minister stated that while the government is fully prepared for a "comprehensive debate" on the matter, the Congress-led opposition is more interested in agitation than finding solutions for the youth. "When the government has come forward to send ministers to the place where they were not so--with permission, without permission, right at LKM (Lok Kalyan Marg), sitting and agitating--and the first condition was, 'We need a debate in the House.' The government readily agreed. Now to put more conditions, additional riders to it and disturb the House when the government is willing to have a full-fledged discussion... come, discuss," Sitharaman said.

'Congress Using Students for Disruption'

The Finance Minister further alleged that the Congress party is using the concerns of students as a tool for political disruption. "Actually, using NEET, using young minds, young students, the Congress party is doing what they are notorious for: disruption of the House, no discussion in the House because the truth will come out and the action taken by the government will all have to come out in the discussion. So they have no cause for further agitation. They don't want that. And therefore, they are disrupting," she added.

Sitharaman slammed the opposition for avoiding a fair discussion, claiming that a transparent debate would expose their political motives. "They don't want a fair discussion because when the truth comes out, it is they who are politicising a sensitive issue which relates to young people of the country," the Minister told ANI.

'Engage in Debate, Don't Shout': Minister's Appeal

Appealing to the opposition to allow the House to function, the Union Minister urged the Congress party to engage in a meaningful dialogue rather than shouting down the leadership. "We will, even now, I appeal to the opposition, particularly to the Congress party, that engage in a comprehensive debate, discuss the issues here. If more steps are required, the government will answer the questions here. But discuss. There is no point in shouting down ministers who are willing to answer and the Leader of the House who is willing to speak. Congress party's intention is only disruption; they don't want solutions," she said.

Meanwhile, amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11:00 AM on July 24, while the Rajya Sabha remains adjourned until 3:00 PM today. (ANI)