The NIA arrested Muhammadali KP, PFI's Palakkad district president and a key absconder in the Sreenivasan murder case. He was nabbed at Delhi's IGI Airport upon arrival from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he had been hiding for four years.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning arrested another key Popular Front of India (PFI) absconder in Kerala's Sreenivasan murder case soon after he arrived at Delhi's IGI Airport from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Muhammadali KP, the PFI Palakkad district president, was taken into custody soon after he arrived at the IGI Airport from Riyadh, where he had been hiding for the past four years. The NIA had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his arrest, and an Interpol Red Notice was also issued against him. With this arrest, the NIA said, the total number of accused arrested in the case now stands at 67.

Details of the Accused and Charges

Among the 65 accused chargesheeted so far in the case (RC-02/2022/NIA/KOC), Muhammadali is facing charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Hailing from Palakkad district in Kerala, the NIA said, the wanted accused was a prominent perpetrator of the murder conspiracy and had also harboured the assailants involved in the brutal killing of Sreenivasan on April 16, 2022.

Broader Conspiracy and PFI's Methods

"Sreenivasan was killed by the cadres of the banned PFI outfit in pursuance of the proscribed outfit's conspiracy to unleash terror with the nefarious agenda of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047," said the NIA in a statement. The NIA, which had registered the case in September 2022, found during investigation that the accused involved in the case had conspired to create a communal divide through violent extremism and Jihad in the country.

"Investigations had further revealed that PFI was operating through various Wings and Units established for the said purpose, and was using its offices, campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of Physical Education, Yoga Training etc through its PE Wing. The Reporters Wing was tasked with collecting information about prospective targets, while the actual terror acts were executed by the Service Teams," said the agency. (ANI)