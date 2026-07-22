Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging deliberate delays in holding a debate on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament and demanding a discussion under an adjournment motion for a longer duration.

Opposition Slams Govt, Demands Adjournment Motion

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the government, criticising its approach and alleging deliberate delays in holding a debate on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said that the Opposition had moved an adjournment motion to ensure a proper and comprehensive debate on the NEET controversy. She noted that if the government could dedicate eight hours to discussing Vande Mataram, it could also hold an extended discussion on the NEET issue.

"We are demanding an adjournment motion so that a proper discussion can take place. If you can discuss Vande Mataram for eight hours, then you can also properly discuss this issue under an adjournment motion for a longer duration. The government is always playing games," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Jairam Ramesh said that several Opposition parties, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking the suspension of listed business to hold an immediate discussion on the alleged police action against student protesters, the detention of Opposition leaders, and the NEET issue. In a post on X, Ramesh stated that the notice sought a debate on the alleged use of "excessive force" by police against peaceful student protesters on July 20, including the use of lathi-charges, tear gas, pellet guns, shock batons, and water cannons. The notice also sought a discussion on the alleged manhandling and detention of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders during the protest on July 21, the "silence" of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the matter, the Opposition's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and the growing concerns of students over the education and examination system.

"The impasse in the Rajya Sabha is entirely because of the continued refusal of the Government to have this discussion under Rule 267," Ramesh said in his post. Rule 267 allows for the suspension of specific rules related to listed business in the Rajya Sabha, whereas Rule 176 enables short-duration discussions on matters of urgent public importance.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the government of avoiding a debate on the issue and affirmed that his party had extended full support to the Opposition's protest. "The government doesn't want to hear anything. The House gets adjourned at 11:01 AM, 12:01 PM, and 2:01 PM. The Samajwadi Party extended full support to the protest led by Rahul Gandhi and our leaders were also arrested," Yadav told reporters.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav also criticised the Centre over the alleged police action on students and the recurring examination paper leak issue. "You use batons and bullets on children, and even after NEET, question papers continue to leak in Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Punjab... You won't let the Leader of the Opposition speak. You have the money to buy MLAs and MPs, but you cannot buy the people of this country or the coming generation," Pappu Yadav alleged.

Government Ready for Debate, Urges Cooperation

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju affirmed that the government was ready to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak at the earliest, calling on opposition parties to help frame an agenda without wasting further legislative hours. "For three days, the government has formally offered to hold discussions. The government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue. The discussion will happen based on the rules, including its duration. A meeting with floor leaders of all parties should take place to decide when and how the discussion will be conducted," Rijiju said in the Lower House.

Speaking to reporters later, Rijiju stressed that a debate should not take place "just for the sake of it," asserting that the government wants a fruitful exchange on a matter concerning the nation's youth. "From Day 1, we have informed opposition leaders, the Speaker, and the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all linked issues. But the specific rule under which this discussion takes place needs to be decided. A positive discussion should take place through established systems. The steps taken by the government on this issue should also be brought before the public," Rijiju said, adding, "If we don't discuss it, how will the public know what action the government has taken? We have formally stated again that there should be no delay on this issue."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reiterated that the government is prepared for the debate and invited floor leaders to finalise the agenda. However, amid continued uproar from opposition members, the House was adjourned till 2:00 PM.

Protests Continue Amid Parliamentary Impasse

Earlier, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal stated that the Opposition unanimously agreed to press for a debate through an adjournment motion while demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. "Today morning, we held discussions with opposition parties. We decided very clearly--for the last three days--that we are continuously moving adjournment motions on the NEET-CBSE exam leak issue, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a proper action plan to stop future leaks," Venugopal said, adding that the Opposition remains ready for a debate provided the government accepts the adjournment motion.

Separately, opposition MPs staged a protest within the Parliament premises wearing black attire to register their dissent against the government. Key leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, participated in the demonstration.

Reiterating her support for student activists during the protest, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for their rights. Paper leaks are occurring repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic about peaceful protest, but what is happening to students and inside Parliament is truly undemocratic." (ANI)