Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Opposition for using youth as 'political tools' and creating 'manufactured anger'. He urged them to debate in Parliament instead of protesting on streets amid the ongoing 'Cockroach Janta Party' agitation.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition, accusing them of using the country's youth as "political tools" and creating a "manufactured sense of anger" to serve their own interests.

Addressing the ongoing protests by the 'Cockroach Janta Party' and other groups in the national capital, Rajnath Singh said, "The ongoing protests in Delhi are a matter of serious concern. And it is extremely unfortunate that some people are trying to use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to serve their political interests. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our government is fully committed to fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth and to their welfare."

Singh emphasised that the government is attentive to the grievances of the student community. "It is our responsibility to listen to every concern of our students and resolve it. I am fully confident that the aware, mature and sensible youth of India will understand such misleading attempts and they will choose the path of progress, development and nation-building; I am fully assured," he added.

Opposition creating 'manufactured sense of anger': Singh

The Defence Minister further characterised the current unrest as a political construct by the INDIA bloc. "We are also fully committed to ensuring that no injustice is done to any person, especially our students and youth. And I believe that the 'manufactured sense of anger', resentment created by some opposition leaders is an unsuccessful attempt to mislead and misguide the public, especially the children and youth. We are fully sensitive to the feelings and concerns of the youth and the Parliament session is currently underway. The government has also talked about meaningful debate on every issue and has repeated its point several times," Singh stated.

'Discuss issues in Parliament, not on streets'

Criticising the Opposition for choosing street agitations over legislative discourse, Singh said, "I believe the opposition is making an inappropriate attempt to solve the issues on the streets rather than in Parliament. The place to discuss the issues of democracy is the Parliament House, where the opposition is completely free to voice its opinion."

He concluded by urging the Opposition to allow the House to function. "If the opposition is serious, it should not create hurdles in the smooth functioning of the ongoing Monsoon session and discuss whatever issues it wants to discuss in Parliament and draw the attention of the House and the government."

Opposition holds protests, Parliament adjourned

Meanwhile, amid the uproar, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha adjourned till 11:00 AM on July 23.

Earlier today, opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, among others, were present at the protest. (ANI)