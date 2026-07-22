Rajya Sabha proceedings were stalled as Opposition, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG row. The government stated its readiness for a discussion on the matter.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a fresh wave of disruptions on Wednesday, the third day of the Monsoon session, as Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge spearheaded a fierce protest demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Leading a united Opposition front, Kharge asserted that no debate or discussion on the floor of the House would be permitted until the Education Minister steps down, citing the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exams and the subsequent police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar. "For fair discussion on NEET, there will be no debate until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Kharge said during the heated proceedings.

Govt Ready for Discussion: JP Nadda

Responding to the Opposition's charge, Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda stated that the government is not shying away from a discussion. He emphasised that the Centre is prepared to address all concerns raised by the members regarding the NEET-UG irregularities. "The INDI Alliance's conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Govt is ready to discuss all issues. Besides this, our Govt is ready to also discuss the NEET paper leak and all matters related to it. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is a transparent Govt. It is a Govt which always rules in the favour of the people. So, we strongly condemn their (Opposition's) anti-people activities. They do not believe in democracy or democratic values."

Opposition Protests in Black

Amidst the uproar, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 3 pm. Earlier today, opposition MPs held protests wearing black clothes against the government on the Parliament premises. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi among others were present at the protest.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights. "The Education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crores, but you are waving off Rs 16 lakh crore loans for Adani and Ambani. Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for change. Paper leaks are happening repeatedly. There is nothing undemocratic with peaceful protest, but what is happening with students and in Parliament is undemocratic," she said.

Kharge Slams 'Dictatorship'

On Congress protest outside LKM yesterday and detention of leaders by Police, Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I said yesterday itself that this is not a democratic govt. They are functioning like dictatorship. They do not respect MPs. They harass even those who protest as per rules. BJP-RSS volunteers work among Police without badges. Terrorising students and Congress leaders is what they do indirectly...If you try to crush our senior leaders, lakhs of people will stand up. You will not be able to control them then.

"We are not going to be scared, we will continue to fight. You will regret what you did to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi... We will show them that Congress party and INDIA bloc will continue to fight," he added. (ANI)