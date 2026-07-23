Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the opposition of using students as a shield in the NEET paper leak row. He and other NDA leaders said the government is ready for discussion and has assured strict action, alleging the opposition is stalling.

Opposition using students as a shield: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday accused the opposition of using the students as a shield and firing the gun, underlining that the opposition is not solution-oriented. Speaking to the reporters, Singh said that the government had already taken decisive steps to safeguard students' futures, adding that the government has agreed to discussions on the NEET paper leak issue. "When the NEET paper was leaked, the Prime Minister assured the students. The exam was conducted again; 22-23 lakh children appeared in the exam. Now they are taking admissions as well. These people (opposition) are using the students as a shield and firing the gun. They don't want a solution. Their demands are changing every day. The government has agreed to a discussion on NEET. They are bringing different demands every day. No one will be more sensitive than the Prime Minister. I have full faith that a solution can be found only through discussion," he said.

NDA Leaders Assure Action, Criticise Opposition

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale echoed a similar sentiment, emphasising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has treated the matter with utmost seriousness and all the responsible individuals will face strict legal action. "The government has sent a clear message that everyone accused in the NEET paper leak case will face strict action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has treated the matter with utmost seriousness. The cases related to the paper leak will be heard in a fast-tracked court," he said.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur urged all the political parties to rise above partisan politics to build a resilient legal and administrative framework, criticising their attitude towards the issue as "unfortunate." He further emphasised that comprehensive discussions regarding the NEET paper leak case will be solely in the interest of the students. "The entire attitude of the opposition is unfortunate. This issue needs to be viewed as a matter of concern, transcending party politics. This has been happening for decades; no state is untouched. The state needs to be brought on board, the district administration needs to be involved, and a comprehensive system needs to be established; a fast-track court is essential. A comprehensive discussion should be held, considering the entire matter in the interest of the youth, and assessing the system. It should be a positive discussion, so that such a situation never arises in the future," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde pointed out that the government is ready to open the floor immediately. He alleged that the Congress party is now stalling the discussion and diverting attention for political gains from the youth protest. "The Congress party initially said to discuss this issue in Parliament, and the government is fully prepared for a full discussion. Minister Kiren Rijiju, yesterday and today in the House, said, 'Discuss this for not just one day, but two days. Discuss it whenever you want. Start the discussion now'. But I think the Congress party is simply trying to divert attention from this issue. They have no concern for the students. They want to make political gains from their protests," he said.

Shinde further stressed, "Our Prime Minister Modi has assured action against anyone found guilty in the NEET paper leak. This morning, he tweeted that the government will ensure the harshest punishment for anyone found guilty through a fast-track court. No one will be spared. So I think there can be no better forum than the Parliament."

LJP(R) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ideology is to discuss any issue through constructive dialogue nd debate; however, the opposition is trying to mislead the youth. "The government wants the NEET paper leak issue to be discussed meaningfully in Parliament. The NDA government has always believed that every issue can be addressed through constructive dialogue and substantive debate. However, the Opposition is trying to mislead students," she said.

The remarks came amid the ongoing youth-led protests in the national capital, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the position of Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row. (ANI)