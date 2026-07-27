The Opposition moved adjournment motions in both Houses of Parliament, demanding a discussion on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue.

Opposition Demands Discussion on Police Action

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament entering its second week on Monday, the Opposition moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. The matter is expected to emerge as one of the key flashpoints in both Houses alongside the government's legislative agenda.

Adjournment Motions in Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking a discussion on what he described as the government's "failure to prevent and its responsibility for the use of excessive and lethal force, including alleged pellet guns and shock batons," against students who were peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar and marching towards Parliament on July 20. According to the notice, thousands of students had participated in the protest demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak. It alleged that Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas, pellet guns and shock batons, resulting in grievous injuries to several protesters, including 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who allegedly sustained severe pellet injuries to his eye, and Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, who reportedly underwent surgery after pellets were found lodged in his face and upper body. The notice also alleged assault on women protesters and questioned the deployment of plainclothes personnel during the crackdown.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu also submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha seeking an immediate discussion on a ban on NEET and an inquiry into the alleged indiscriminate use of lethal weapons against protesting students at Jantar Mantar. Separately, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking a discussion on the need for a new anti-defection law.

Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva moved a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to discuss "the plight of the students in the country aspiring to become doctors due to NEET exam" and to seek the abolition of the examination. Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also submitted a Rule 267 notice demanding an immediate discussion on the reported assault on students, including the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi-charge and tear gas, while seeking statements from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the government's response and accountability.

Government Response and Legislative Agenda

The notices come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert Nandan Nilekani, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The task force has been mandated to recommend technology-driven and structural reforms to strengthen transparency and credibility in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education on Sunday and said he had begun reviewing the functioning of the ministry and held detailed discussions with senior officials.

Apart from the expected political confrontation over the student protest issue, the government is also scheduled to introduce and take up for consideration The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices. The House is also slated to consider The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, while the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, making Monday's proceedings crucial on both the legislative and political fronts.