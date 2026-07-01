National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and PDP's Waheed Parra commented on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET row. Abdullah said students showed 'no place for arrogance', while Parra called it a 'victory of democracy'.

'No Place for Arrogance': Farooq Abdullah

In the wake of the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that the students have shown that there is "no place for arrogance" and the country is run as per the Constitution. "This shows that a new India is beginning. Our children were fighting for their rights and demonstrated how manpower, their strength, can bring about change. But there's still a long way to go, because draconian laws have been imposed on the children, on those who have fed them, given them water, and are taking away their families and parents, and arresting them. Another movement will now begin against this. They must abolish such draconian laws. If they truly want to save India's independence and democracy, they must do this. They have shown that there is no place for arrogance and that the country functions according to the Constitution. Jammu and Kashmir will receive justice."

'Victory of Democracy'

PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra also told ANI that the youth got together to secure their future and termed the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as a "victory of democracy". "I think it's a victory of democracy, a victory of the youth of this country. It is a good thing that the youth here have not only reclaimed their democracy but also, in some way, have ended Hindu-Muslim hatred and have stood with each other with mutual respect. They have taken a stand for their future, for their exams, for their jobs, for their education."

Baji's remarks come in the aftermath of the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday after weeks of nationwide protests led by students over the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak. (ANI)