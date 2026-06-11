Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre over NEET exam irregularities, stating that such scandals have shaken the trust of millions of youth. He said the education system is being deliberately weakened.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and various recruitment exams, asserting that the controversies related to the education system have shaken the trust of millions of youth and their families.

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Kharge attacks Centre, says institutions being 'weakened'

Sharing details on X after chairing an AICC meeting, Kharge added that the Congress party's responsibility is not only toward political struggle, but also toward safeguarding India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice. He said that the country is facing serious challenges such as inflation, unemployment, exam scandals, and social inequality.

"Today, the country is facing serious challenges such as inflation, unemployment, exam scandals, and social inequality. Paper leaks in NEET and various recruitment exams, along with controversies related to the education system, have shaken the trust of millions of youth and their families. Shri Rahul Gandhi has personally met with affected students and youth and has firmly presented their voice before the nation," the post read. https://x.com/kharge/status/2064969514438242305

Targeting the Central government over the alleged paper leak in NEET, Kharge said that the education institutions and systems are "being deliberately weakened".

"Today, unfortunately, we see that those institutions and systems which took decades to build are being deliberately weakened. Therefore, our responsibility is not only toward political struggle, but also toward safeguarding India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice," Kharge wrote.

AICC meeting on current political developments

He chaired a meeting of all party General Secretaries, In-Charges & Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents to discuss current political developments. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge, Harish Choudhary, Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also attended the meeting.

On Wednesday, KC Venugopal announced the meeting on X, stating, "An urgent meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents will be held tomorrow, June 11, 2026, at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments."

INDIA bloc to enhance coordination

This follows the INDIA bloc meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kharge said that the INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government. Kharge said 25 parties attended the meeting.

"It was agreed that all parties of the INDIA alliance would meet every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August," the Congress chief said.

Opposition demands Education Minister's resignation

Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), "vote loot and electoral malpractices".

"It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon. It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader added. (ANI)