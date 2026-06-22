Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad accused the BJP of a political blame game to cover up its mistakes in the NEET examination controversy. He questioned the Centre's precautions and said Congress will probe student hardships during the re-exam.

Congress accuses BJP of 'political blame game' over NEET row

Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to deflect attention from irregularities in NEET examinations, saying the ruling party in Centre was "trying to cover up its own mistakes" by blaming Congress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters here, Hariprasad questioned the BJP over the precautions taken to prevent examination-related issues and paper leaks. "We have taken all precautions. If we had not taken precautions, thousands of people would have faced problems. What precautions has the BJP taken? They should answer that. This is a political blame game; they are trying to cover up their own mistakes and putting the blame on us," he said.

On Sunday, the high-stakes re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy.

Criticism over handling of previous exam leaks

The Karnataka Congress chief also referred to previous controversies surrounding examination papers and criticised the Centre over the handling of such issues. "The Education Minister has not resigned. UPSC papers have leaked, and CBSE exam papers have also leaked. Students who were supposed to be stopped could not reach the exam centres, but they still wrote the exams. They themselves say they wrote the exams, but they have spoken against the hardship they faced in reaching the exam centre," Hariprasad said.

Congress announces probe, assures assistance

He asserted that Congress had made elaborate arrangements to avoid inconvenience to students and commuters on the day of the examination. "Unfortunately, if anything like this has happened, it should not have happened. We had taken all precautions because we had a programme on Sunday to avoid any traffic hassles. We had discussed with the police and with our Congress colleagues. Several workers made elaborate arrangements to control traffic," he said.

Hariprasad further said the Congress would constitute a team to inquire into the difficulties faced by students during the NEET-UG re-examination and assured assistance to those affected. "For some reason, some children might not have been able to reach. I do not know the reason, but we will send a Congress team to find out what kind of hardship they faced. If any compensation is required, we will compensate. Those who leaked the question papers should have been punished," he added.

Centre refutes fresh leak allegations

The remarks come amid the fresh controversy surrounding the NEET-UG re-examination after which the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre called out the "fake video" being circulated on social media, which claimed that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper was leaked on Telegram.

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday termed the video fake, stating "reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false". (ANI)