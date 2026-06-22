Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang submitted his Special Intensive Revision form and urged citizens to participate to ensure accurate electoral records. The door-to-door enumeration phase will conclude on June 28, 2026, with high rates of digitization seen.

Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, on Monday successfully submitted his Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form in the presence of election officials in Soreng District.

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In a Facebook post, Tamang stated that the submission was carried out in the presence of Jas Bahadur Tamang, Block Level Supervisor, along with Semi Hang Limboo and Deepson Tamang, Block Level Officers of Soreng District.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Tamang urged all eligible citizens to complete and submit their SIR forms within the stipulated timeline. He emphasised that active participation in the process ensures accurate electoral records and strengthens the democratic system.

His post reads "Today, I successfully submitted my SIR form in the presence of Mr Jas Bahadur Tamang, Supervisor, and Mr Semi Hang Limboo and Mr Deepson Tamang, BLOs of Soreng District." Chief Minister added, "I urge all eligible citizens to complete and submit their SIR forms within the stipulated timeline. Participating in this process helps ensure that our records remain accurate and strengthens our democratic system."

Systematic Revision Across Sikkim

State election authorities have confirmed the door-to-door enumeration phase will strictly conclude on June 28, 2026, with no deadline extensions. The District Election Officer (DEO) has been continuously monitoring and encouraging the BLOs by personally visiting them in their respective work stations.

Officials stated that the SIR exercise is being conducted systematically across the district to update and verify voter records efficiently.

High Distribution and Digitization Rates

According to the officials, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have achieved near-universal distribution of Enumeration Forms across districts, with areas like Namchi recording nearly 100% distribution and Gangtok at 99.63%.

The state has made major strides in digital entry. The Gyalshing district notably achieved 100% digitization in its 04-Maneybong-Dentam Assembly Constituency, while Mangan district has hit 87.67%, and Pakyong over 80%.

The impressive pace of digitisation highlights the commitment and hard work of field-level election functionaries, particularly the BLOs, as well as the cooperation extended by electors in ensuring the timely submission and verification of Enumeration Forms. (ANI)