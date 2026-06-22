A Bengaluru man’s social media complaint about receiving persistent WhatsApp marketing messages from Bombay Shaving Company, despite opting out, went viral. His post highlighted a common frustration among consumers. The company's CEO publicly responded, acknowledging the problem and promising an investigation into their systems.

A Bengaluru man's frustration over persistent WhatsApp marketing messages from Bombay Shaving Company has ignited a broader conversation about customer privacy and digital marketing practices. The issue gained traction after the customer publicly called out the grooming brand on social media, alleging that he continued to receive promotional messages despite repeatedly opting out.

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Sharing screenshots of the messages, the Bengaluru resident questioned why brands continue to contact customers through WhatsApp even after they have expressed their desire not to receive promotional content. The post quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing similar experiences involving unwanted marketing messages from businesses across different sectors.

Check the viral post here:

The controversy escalated when Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande responded directly to the complaint. Acknowledging the issue, Deshpande explained that the company was investigating the matter and looking into possible gaps in its communication systems. His response was widely shared on social media, where users praised the CEO for engaging with customer concerns while also debating whether such incidents point to deeper issues within digital marketing operations.

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In his reply, Deshpande reportedly assured the customer that the matter would be addressed and that the company would review its processes to prevent similar complaints in the future. The exchange quickly became a talking point online, with many users arguing that businesses must do more to respect consumer preferences and privacy rights.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over WhatsApp-based marketing, a channel increasingly used by brands to reach consumers directly. While businesses view the platform as an effective engagement tool, customers often complain about receiving unsolicited messages, repeated promotions, and difficulties opting out.

Several social media users pointed out that respecting opt-out requests is essential for maintaining trust and ensuring a positive customer experience. Others argued that brands risk damaging their reputation if they fail to strike the right balance between marketing outreach and consumer consent.

As the discussion continues online, the episode serves as a reminder of the challenges companies face in managing large-scale digital communication campaigns. It also underscores the increasing expectations consumers have regarding privacy, transparency, and control over how brands interact with them on personal messaging platforms.

The viral exchange has now become a case study in how customer complaints, when amplified on social media, can quickly spark wider debates about accountability in the digital age.

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