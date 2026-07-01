Andhra BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji questioned Rahul Gandhi on resignations over paper leaks during Congress's tenure. Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of 'double standards' for not seeking the Punjab Education Minister's resignation over a similar issue.

BJP questions Congress's track record on paper leaks

A day after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide protests over the alleged irregularties in the NEET-UG examination and paper leak controversy, Andhra Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Shaik Baji asked Rahul Gandhi, how many paper leaks took place during the tenure of the Congress governments and how many people resigned. "...We ask Rahul Gandhi, during the Congress government's tenure, how many times did such paper leaks occur, and how many people resigned because of them? Rahul Gandhi should reflect on what happened when the Congress was in power and think about the future, " Baji told ANI on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who is ready to address and rectify any wrongs that occur under his leadership", he added. PM Modi has assured the nation that "more strict action" would be taken against paper leaks.

AAP accused of 'double standards'

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister and BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of adopting 'double standards' on the issue of paper leaks and questioned why it was not seeking the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains over "paper leaks" in the state.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, which does politics by placing guns on the shoulders of innocent children, is being questioned by the entire country today--when will Punjab's Education Minister resign? Just yesterday, Manish Sisodia ji was roaring false cries in the name of morality, but today he is sitting silently on Punjab's leak system. Why exactly?," he asked in a post on X.

Sirsa said AAP leader Manish Sisodia had earlier maintained that if a paper leak occurred, the minister concerned should resign. "Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia was shouting and saying that if our paper is leaked, we will make the minister resign. Yesterday and the day before yesterday, when Abhijeet Dipke, who is the president of Cockroach Janata Party, was asked whether there should be a resignation over the Punjab paper leak? He said, absolutely, there should be a resignation over the Punjab paper leak too," Sirsa said.

He alleged that despite those statements, the AAP had not sought the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains.

"Today, when it was their turn to take the resignation of Harjot Bains, they have gone and hidden in holes. This clearly shows that they can go to any length to gain power even if it means harming children, but when it comes to providing justice to the children, they will never do it. Today their true face has been exposed," he alleged.

Sirsa further alleged that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were unwilling to seek the resignation of their minister despite the issue. (ANI)