Amid violent protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak, a viral video captured a moment of compassion where a demonstrator helped an exhausted police officer. The ongoing demonstrations, which demand the Education Minister's resignation, have also led to the closure of 17 Delhi Metro stations to manage crowds.

Amid the chaos and tension of the Jantar Mantar protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a demonstrator showed kindness towards an on-duty police officer at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, July 20.

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saw thousands of students and youth march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak and irregularities in CBSE examination results. However, the protests turned violent after police resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Over the past three days, Delhi's streets have turned into a battleground, with police and protesters clashing amid tear gas shelling and heavy security deployment. Several political leaders also joined opposition parties in condemning the alleged heavy-handed police crackdown.

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Compassion Amid Chaos

As the July 20 protests intensified under the scorching sun, with Delhi police and demonstrators locked in a tense standoff, the viral footage offered a poignant reminder of empathy, showing that human decency can still prevail even in the most volatile and high-stress environments.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a police officer can be seen lying on the floor after having a rough day, involved in intense crowd management and grueling hours under demanding conditions, when the demonstrator stepped forward to provide immediate comfort and relief.

As the police officer was lying on the floor, visibly exhausted and struggling to catch his breath amid the stifling heat, a protester apparently used a blue office notice board pulled from a wall as a makeshift fan to cool him down, offering a poignant moment of empathy amidst the volatile demonstrations.

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Though the protesters and Delhi police continue to face off across the capital, the brief moment of unexpected compassion has highlighted the deeper human stories unfolding alongside the political turmoil.

Despite the protesters and police being subjected to exhausting conditions, tear gas, and violent confrontations, a single act of care captured widespread public attention as a powerful symbol of humanity bridging the divide.

17 ,Delhi Metro, Stations Closed

Amid the ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 17 metro stations across Delhi have been temporarily shut down by authorities to manage the crowds and maintain public safety.

According to a statement by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), 17 metro stations across the national capital will remain closed from 7:30 AM on Friday until further instructions from authorities, causing significant commuter disruptions across the network.

While entry and exit gates at stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and Patel Chowk were temporarily shut by the DMRC due to heightened security concerns amid the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak protests, interchange facilities remained available at key hubs like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat to assist commuters.

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The DMRC statement came after CJP announced peaceful protests planned across various key locations in the city on Friday, July 24, prompting authorities to maintain heightened vigilance and security across the transit network.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of fast-track courts for speedy justice and stringent punishment for those involved in exam irregularities, the protestors rejected the response as inadequate, reiterating that agitation would continue till Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his role.

Also Read: NEET row: PM Modi promises 'more strict' action, fast-track court Bill