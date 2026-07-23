Protests over the NEET paper leak continue in Delhi as the CJP rejects the government's talks offer. Their key demands include Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for victims' families, and withdrawal of all FIRs.

The protests in the national capital over allegation of NEET paper leaks continue as the CJP and other activists harden their stance. According to Government sources an offer for continuation of talks was sent to the leadership of the Cockroach Janata Party, however that offer was rejected resulting in a continued stalemate.

Earlier, representatives of the CJP had met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda in the capital on July 20 and presented their demands to him including seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. According to the CJP, the Minister assured them that this would be discussed at the appropriate level.

Protesters Outline 'Non-Negotiable' Demands

The activists have put forth three key demands to end their agitation. Outlining the conditions, CJP spokesperson Sourav Das said: "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all those students who died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters must be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be registered against any peaceful demonstrator in the future."

Das termed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as "non-negotiable," reiterating that the agitation would continue indefinitely until the demand is met. "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue--for as long as it has to," Das added.

Call for Peace and Concerns of Sabotage

Das also mentioned that he had spoken with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has continued his hunger strike even after being admitted to the hospital, and noted that both agreed the movement must remain non-violent. "I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this demonstration in the right manner," Das said.

Alleging potential sabotage, Das added: "In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrated and derailed the entire movement. Ultimately, those protesting peacefully were blamed. This should not happen here."

PM Modi Vows Swift Punishment

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of the youth's future and announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of students "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)