Arvind Kejriwal alleged 'large-scale collusion' behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The Centre has cancelled the exam, will re-conduct it, and has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of paper leak and irregularities.

Kejriwal Alleges 'Large-Scale Collusion'

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged "large-scale collusion" and political patronage after the NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was cancelled following reports of a paper leak. Addressing a press conference, the former Delhi CM claimed that the future of millions of students was at stake and questioned why those responsible for the previous NEET paper leak cases had not been punished.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This NEET paper was not leaked for the first time. I think it was leaked once in 2017, once in 2021, and once in 2024. And it has been leaked once now. If the paper has been leaked four times, then such papers are not leaked. This means that there is some kind of collusion on a very large scale. There is political patronage," Kejriwal said.

"I want to know, where are those who leaked the paper in 2017? Did they get punished? Did those who leaked the paper in 2021 get punished? Those who leaked the paper in 2024 all got bailed. Everyone is out. Everyone was told to prepare to leak the next paper. And they are doing it. What is going on in this country? And I say with full responsibility, running a government is not an easy task. Running a government is a very difficult task. What will the government do to those people when they cannot conduct a paper properly without leaking it? These people are united. It is a case of complete collusion," he added.

Recalling his own experience of preparing for competitive examinations, including IIT and civil services, the AAP leader said he understood the hardship and sacrifice involved in exam preparation. "I had also given an IIT paper in my life. Then I had given a paper on civil services. I know how hard it is to do penance. We had a small house in Hisar. We had a small room. I used to sit in that room and prepare for 24 hours. Fortunately, the papers were not leaked in those days. Such a poor family. Coaching is so expensive. To do coaching, some people come to Delhi and stay. Children rent a place in Delhi. Parents sell their land for their children to do coaching," said Kejriwal.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Exam an 'Auction'

The cancellation of the NEET examination drew large-scale protests in the national capital. Workers of NSUI protested against the development and climbed barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest. Earlier, calling the NEET exam an "auction", LoP Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the paper leak. He noted that at least 89 papers have been leaked and 48 re-exams have been conducted over the past 10 years.

"I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore--NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace. This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks--48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence," he wrote on X.

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

Centre has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process. "On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said. (ANI)