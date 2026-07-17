The Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from the CBI on the bail plea of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, arrested in the NEET UG paper leak case. The hearing is set for July 23. The two are among 13 accused currently in judicial custody.

Court Seeks CBI Reply on Bail Plea

The Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from the CBI on the bail plea of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. The court has listed the matter for reply and arguements on the bail plea on July 23.

They have been arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta issued a notice to the CBI and sought a reply. Advocate A P Singh appeared for the accused persons. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh accepted notice and sought time to file a reply.

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among 13 accused arrested by the CBI for the alleged offence of leaking the NEET UG Paper before the scheduled exam date. All the accused persons are in judicial custody till July 24.

Details of the Alleged Leak Chain

An FIR was registered on May 12, on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc. It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for his son Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

The agency said that Mangilal received a leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas to Dinesh Biwal. It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

Court Grants Permission to Another Accused

The court had permitted Accused Yash Yadav to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding on June 22 in judicial custody. (ANI)