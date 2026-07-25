Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, praised the non-violent NEET-UG protests led by Gen Z, calling them 'Vishwaguru'. Her comments followed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the 2026 paper leak scandal.

Gitanjali Angmo Hails Gen Z's Non-Violent Protests

Founder and CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali Angmo, on Saturday hailed the youth-led protests against the NEET-UG paper leak, stating that Gen Z showed the meaning of 'Vishwaguru' and "strength without violence." Her remarks came after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers amid widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the students spearheaded the movement at Jantar Mantar, with Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day-long hunger strike.

Gitanjali Angmo said that the youth in India, unlike their counterparts across the world, stood against "injustice without burning the country down." "If anyone has shown what it means for India to be a Vishwaguru, it is our Gen Z. They have lived Sanatan Dharma, not preached it. Courage without hate. Strength without violence. Patriotism without blind obedience. Unlike many of their counterparts across the world, they have shown that you can stand firmly against injustice without burning your own country down. Maybe it's time the Hindu nationalist party learnt a thing or two from these young Indians about Hinduism, nationalism, and what it truly means to be a Vishwaguru," she wrote on X.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Over NEET Controversy

Earlier today, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion." He highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Centre's Response to Irregularities

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination. "However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

Talks With Protesters Continue

Meanwhile, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh are holding the third round of talks with the CJP. (ANI)