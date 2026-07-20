Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Krishna said the opposition is seeking the govt's response on the NEET leak in Parliament and demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Congress chief Kharge also slammed PM Modi over the issue.

Opposition Demands Answers on NEET Leak in Parliament

Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Krishna on Monday said the opposition was seeking governments response on the NEET-UG paper leak case in Parliament and said the citizines including students have a democratic right to protest. He also said the government had not responded to the demands for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He said the government does not talk about students who have committed suicide due to paper leak.

"I think it's a democratic right to protest and share your opinions and views. Even in Parliament today, we're trying to ask why the NEET scam happened. Why were the papers leaked? Why is Dharmendra Pradhan not responding to this," the Congress leader told ANI.

The opposition is exerting pressure on the government over the NEET-UG paper leak case, which is being probed by CBI. It is also targeting the government over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The first day of monsoon session of Parliament saw repeated disruptions amid sloganeering by opposition members.

Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Remarks, Cites NEET and Ram Mandir Issues

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. "PM Modi's only job is to taunt others and make snide remarks. First, prove your own credibility to the people. Where did that '56-inch chest' of yours go? You criticise others today, but I ask: what have you actually done for the country? You told your followers to form a trust so they could engage in theft, and now they are stealing rampantly. You enacted the laws and nominated the people for the Ram Mandir Trust, and your own people are involved in it," he alleged.

"Then there is the NEET issue; lakhs of students are in distress, having left their homes and facing utter ruin. Who is responsible for destroying their lives?...Every Prime Minister talks about resolving problems, not making remarks that invite ridicule later. I condemn this statement, and PM Modi should refrain from making such comments in the future," he added. (ANI)