Tripura Youth Congress and NSUI held large-scale protests in Agartala and Chitradurga, respectively, against alleged NEET-UG exam irregularities. They demand accountability from the NTA and the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress on Monday organised a massive protest programme in Agartala, raising several issues, including the alleged NEET examination irregularities and other matters of public concern. The protest witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers and supporters. Senior leaders of the Congress, including state-level and other prominent party leaders, were present during the demonstrations The protest march and demonstration were carried out peacefully under the leadership of the Youth Congress, with participants holding placards and raising slogans in support of their demands. Party leaders stated that they would continue to raise their voices on issues concerning students and the general public.

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NSUI Leads Student Protest in Karnataka

Earlier, on June 6, thousands of students staged a large-scale demonstration in Chitradurga, protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, including reports of a paper leak. The protest was led by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Vinod Jakhar, Karnataka State President Kirthi Ganesh, and Chitradurga District President Kiran Yadav. Students from across the district gathered and raised slogans demanding accountability from the Union Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Leaders Demand Minister's Resignation, NTA's Dissolution

Addressing the rally, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, "The future of over 22 lakh hardworking NEET aspirants has been ruthlessly compromised and sold off by a negligent Central Government. We demand nothing less than the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the permanent dissolution of the corrupt NTA."

State President Kirthi Ganesh said the repeated irregularities have caused "immense mental trauma to both students and parents across Karnataka."

District President Kiran Yadav coordinated the mobilisation of students in Chitradurga for the protest. The NSUI stated that it has issued an ultimatum to the central government and plans to intensify protests nationwide until what it called "absolute justice, a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, and absolute transparency" are achieved.

Officials Respond to Allegations

Officials from the Union Ministry of Education and the NTA have previously denied allegations of a widespread leak and stated that investigations into reported malpractices are underway.

The NEET-UG exam was held earlier this year for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. (ANI)