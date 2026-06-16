Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre over paper leak scams following the suicide of a 22-year-old NEET aspirant in Sikar. He said the spirit of the youth is being crushed by the paper leak racket and government indifference.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed profound shock over the suicide of a 22-year-old NEET aspirant in Sikar, while training his guns at the Centre over paper leak scams. In a post on X, Gehlot extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

सीकर में 22 वर्षीय नीट परीक्षार्थी उमेश माली की आत्महत्या का समाचार अत्यंत स्तब्ध करने वाला है। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। नीट प्रश्नपत्र लीक के कारण इस वर्ष राजस्थान के प्रदीप मेघवाल सहित कई बच्चों ने आत्मघाती कदम उठाए हैं। यह आत्महत्या नहीं, बल्कि… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 16, 2026

"The news of the suicide of 22-year-old NEET aspirant Umesh Mali in Sikar is deeply shocking. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family", he said.

"Due to the NEET paper leak, several students--including Pradeep Meghwal from Rajasthan--have taken the extreme step of ending their lives this year. This is not merely suicide; it represents the spirit of the youth being crushed by the paper leak racket", he said.

"It is deeply distressing that the Central Government remains indifferent to this anguish faced by the country's youth", he said.

Police find suicide note

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside his flat in the Udyog Nagar police station area of Sikar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased student, identified as Umesh, was living in a private residential complex to prepare for the medical entrance examination.

According to law enforcement officials, Umesh used a scarf (chunni) to hang himself from the ceiling.

Upon receiving information, a Udyog Nagar police team reached the spot and recovered a suicide note from the room, in which the victim wrote, "I am going very far away, I don't know where I am going. Sorry."

The police have handed over the body to the family members following a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. (ANI)