Nadiad ranked first among Gujarat's new municipal corporations in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, also topping citizen feedback. Officials credit efficient waste management, public participation, and technology for the achievement.

Nadiad has emerged as Gujarat's latest cleanliness success story by securing the top rank among the state's nine newly formed municipal corporations in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. The city also ranked first in the citizen feedback category. Municipal officials attribute the achievement to efficient waste management, widespread public participation and the use of technology to strengthen sanitation services.

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Technology and Public Participation Drive Success

The Nadiad Municipal Corporation has enhanced its door-to-door waste collection system, promoted segregation of wet and dry waste at source and introduced GPS-based monitoring to ensure comprehensive coverage. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rudresh Hudad said the civic body adopted modern technology to improve service delivery. "We introduced GPS-based surveillance and tracked every property daily to ensure no household was left out of the door-to-door waste collection system. Alongside this, municipal employees maintained close coordination with citizens through awareness meetings and cleanliness campaigns. During the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 citizen feedback process, more than 12,000 residents participated, helping Nadiad secure the top position in citizen feedback as well," he said.

Residents Laud Consistent Services

Residents credited the city's consistent waste collection system and sustained awareness campaigns for the achievement. Maitri Gandhi, a resident of Nadiad, said garbage collection vehicles arrive every morning according to schedule and separately collect wet and dry waste. "Along with collecting garbage, the staff also educate people about waste segregation and maintaining cleanliness. These efforts have helped our Municipal Corporation achieve the top rank," she said.

Another resident, Vishal Parikh, said waste collection services are frequent and cater to commercial establishments as well. "Garbage collection vehicles visit three to four times a day. We run a restaurant, and even after closing hours, vehicles come at night to collect waste separately," he said.

A Blueprint for Cleaner Cities

Officials said Nadiad's success demonstrates how effective civic administration, technology-driven sanitation systems and active public participation can work together to build cleaner and more sustainable cities. (ANI)