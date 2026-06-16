A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Sikar, Rajasthan, amid immense academic pressure. The student, Umesh, was found hanging and left a note saying, 'I am going very far away... Sorry.' Police are investigating.

NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Sikar

In a tragic reminder of the crushing academic pressure faced by competitive exam aspirants in Rajasthan, a 22-year-old NEET candidate allegedly died by suicide in Sikar, police said on Tuesday. The deceased student, identified as Umesh, was living in a private residential complex to prepare for the medical entrance examination.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to law enforcement officials, Umesh used a 'chunni' to hang himself from the ceiling. Upon receiving information, a Udyog Nagar police team reached the spot and recovered a suicide note from the room, in which the victim wrote, "I am going very far away, I don't know where I am going... Sorry." The police have handed over the body to the family members following a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Rahul Gandhi to Address Student Suicide Crisis

This comes just a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the neighbouring coaching hub of Kota on June 17. Gandhi is slated to participate in a high-profile interactive program explicitly dedicated to addressing the country's worsening student suicide crisis and the compounding anxieties gripping young aspirants.

NEET Retest and Related Measures

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM IST. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies.

Meanwhile, the Centre has restricted access to the Telegram platform in India till June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath. (ANI)