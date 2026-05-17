Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹620 crore in Gandhinagar. He praised CM Bhupendra Patel for advancing PM Modi's development journey and committed to making Gandhinagar a modern city.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth ₹620 crore undertaken by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

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Amit Shah on Development and Governance

According to an official release, addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said that the Gujarat government, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, is efficiently advancing the continuous development journey initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Praising the Gujarat Government and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Shah said that both have jointly focused on citizen welfare by prioritising sewage treatment, beautification of lakes, supplying clean Narmada water to every household, and establishing yoga centres.

Stating that self-confidence, not arrogance, is the identity of their government, he said BJP workers served people selflessly during the COVID-19 pandemic without concern for their own lives. Referring to the recent local body election results, Sha said the BJP's victory in Gujarat reflects public confidence in development.

Comparing Gujarat's progress with the situation in West Bengal, he said that today, the BJP and NDA governments rule nearly 80 per cent of the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA has formed the government for a third consecutive term, which he described as the result of the dedication and hard work of party workers. He reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Gandhinagar into a modern, well-equipped city and making it the most beautiful and well-facilitated Lok Sabha constituency.

CM Bhupendra Patel Highlights State's Vision

CM Bhupendra Patel, in his address, said that the State Government is committed to creating cities with strong basic infrastructure along with a green environment that are pollution-free, garbage-free and slum-free. He also mentioned that in line with this vision, smaller towns and surrounding regions are now being developed as "City Economic Regions".

The CM stated that Amit Shah has adopted a long-term and sustainable development approach for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with strong planning to make it the greenest parliamentary constituency in the country. As part of this initiative, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, already known as a green city, has set a target of planting five lakh trees this year.

CM Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed development politics by bringing about a complete overhaul in development works and accelerating urban growth. He added that projects worth an amount equal to the entire annual budgets of municipalities and municipal corporations are now being executed in a single day.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Amit Shah together have enabled people to directly experience good governance. The CM also noted that every time Amit Shah visits his parliamentary constituency, he gifts the people several development projects that improve ease of living.

The CM expressed gratitude to the Central Government led by the Prime Minister for approving the ₹20,000 crore Sarkhej-Dholera semi-high-speed rail line project, which aligns with this vision and benefits Amit Shah's parliamentary constituency. He added that Amit Shah has resolved to make the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency one of the most developed in the country.

"As part of this vision, foundation stones for 26 infrastructure projects and the inauguration of 21 projects worth ₹620 crore were undertaken today, including drainage systems, pumping stations, lake beautification, libraries, road development, and health centres across newly developing areas of Gandhinagar," he said. CM Patel also urged citizens to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for contributing towards an Aatmanirbhar (Self-Reliant India) in view of the current global situation and fulfil their civic responsibilities.

Details of Inaugurated and New Projects

Inaugurated Projects

Among the projects inaugurated by the Union Home Minister were newly constructed Urban Health Centres at Sector-21, Sector-22 and Sargasan; modern yoga studios at Sector-25 and Sargasan; PHC centres at Bhat and Zundal; two new overhead tanks with clean drinking water distribution networks at Pethapur; a GMC ward office and shopping centre at Randheja; a grand community hall at Amiyapur; and scenic garden development at Sector-1, the release noted.

New Municipal Vehicles

In addition, 37 modern municipal vehicles, including backhoe loaders, emergency rescue vehicles, hopper tipper dumpers, mini UHP machines and water bowsers were also launched for public service.

Foundation Stones Laid for Future Projects

Foundation stones were also laid for several long-term projects aimed at meeting future civic needs. These include a state-of-the-art 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) and terminal pumping station at Jaspur at an estimated cost of ₹135 crore; an advanced sports complex, yoga centre and digital library at Pethapur; community halls at Koba and Pethapur; the Gandhinagar bypass road from Rakshashakti Flyover to Dholeshwar Mahadev Bridge; a road development project from Koba Circle to Pancheshwar Circle; renovation of the Gayatrinagar garden in Sector-27; beautification of the Sector-25 lake; and construction of new internal roads in TP areas including Kudasan, Raysan and Sargasan. (ANI)

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