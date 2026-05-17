HP Governor Kavinder Gupta released a Dogri-Punjabi dictionary by late Chandan Negi in Jammu. Speaking at the event, he lauded literature as a powerful medium for social change and urged youth to connect with their linguistic and cultural roots.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday released a Dogri-Punjabi dictionary authored by late Chandan Negi at a function organised at K.L. Saigal Hall in Jammu. The event was jointly organised by Punjabi Lekhak Sabha and the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

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Literature a Powerful Medium for Society: Governor

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor Gupta said literature is not merely a collection of words but a powerful medium for guiding society and bringing about positive change. He said the creation of any literary work is the result of patience, sensitivity and deep contemplation.

Referring to India's rich linguistic heritage, he said languages are not only a means of communication but also living repositories of civilisation, culture, history and traditions.

Appreciating the Punjabi literary tradition, he said it has always spread the message of love, brotherhood, courage and human values in society.

'Connect Youth with Cultural Roots'

The Governor lauded the efforts of the organisers in preserving literature and culture and said it is essential to connect the youth with their linguistic and cultural roots. He said India can become truly strong only when its rich heritage and traditions are preserved.

Highlighting the growing influence of technology, he said books continue to remain relevant despite the rapid expansion of the digital age. He urged the youth to develop a greater interest in literature and culture.

Describing literature as a true mirror of society and a catalyst for positive social transformation, the Governor congratulated the family of late Chandan Negi and extended his best wishes to the organisers.