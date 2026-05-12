CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He called for scrapping the NTA and decentralising the exam process, slamming the Modi government over the alleged irregularities.

CPI Leader Demands SC-Monitored Probe

Communist Party of India leader P Sandosh Kumar on Tuesday said that a Supreme Court-monitored probe must be instituted into the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 exam. He demanded the scrapping of the National Testing Agency and decentralisation of the exam process. "NEET and the NTA must be scrapped. The examination system should be decentralised, democratic, and transparently that respects social justice and the rights of states. A Supreme Court-monitored probe must be instituted, and all those guilty of playing with the future of lakhs of students must be given exemplary punishment," he said.

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'Modi Govt Trampled on Aspirations of Students': CPI MP

The CPI MP slammed the Modi government over the alleged paper leak. "The repeated paper leaks, exam scams and cancellations have completely exposed the collapse of the examination system under this regime. Students who prepared with immense hardship and hope are being made victims of corruption, incompetence and a deeply discriminatory system," he alleged.

"The Modi Government has repeatedly trampled upon the aspirations of students while promoting a centralised structure that benefits coaching centres and the privileged at the cost of poor, rural and marginalised students. NEET has failed both socially and institutionally," he added.

CBI Registers FIR in NEET-UG Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam under various sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024. The FIR was registered based on a written complaint received from Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Details of the FIR

The FIR has been registered regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS apart from PCA and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024. Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation.

Centre Cancels Exam, Announces Re-test

Earlier in the day, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns over the integrity of the process. The government also announced that the exam will be re-conducted on a later date.

NTA said the decision was taken after inputs from central agencies raised concerns about the examination process and its transparency. (ANI)