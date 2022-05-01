Nearly 53,942 loudspeakers removed and 60,295 sounds lowered: Uttar Pradesh Police

The Uttar Pradesh government issued an order directing the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places on April 24.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday stated that they had removed nearly 53,000 loudspeakers from numerous religious places till 7 am under the direction of Yogi Adityanath- led government, as per reports.

Additional director general of police, law, and order, Prashant Kumar, stated that until 7.00 am on Sunday, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from different religious places across the state. The sound level has been lowered to standard parameters of 60,295 loudspeakers in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued an order directing the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places on April 24. Following the norms, loudspeakers playing in the shrine must not go out of the premises. Authorities have been given the power to remove speakers if this rule is violated.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), stated that the compliance report (from the districts) in this matter had been sought. He added that police had been instructed to talk to the religious leaders and ensure the removal of the unauthorized loudspeakers by their coordination.

The CM's order's to remove the loudspeakers from the religious place were appreciated by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. While in a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Raj Thackeray warned the Maharashtra government to pull down the loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, or else his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa.

Thackeray tweeted and stated that in Maharashtra, it's unfortunate that there are no yogis; what Maharashtra is 'bhogis' (hedonists). He added that he hopes and prays for good sense.

The Maharashtra government stated they are ready to deal with any situation after May 3 in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray noted that the people of Maharashtra could respond if anyone plots to hurt Maharashtra's pride and defame it.

