BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia celebrated the NDA's lead in the Bihar polls, saying voters trusted PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. He predicted the opposition, which he said engaged in 'dirty politics', would now blame the EVMs for their loss.

BJP Hails NDA Lead, Slams Opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday celebrated the massive lead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing vote count for the Bihar assembly. He stated that the state is "going to write a new chapter in its history" by trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and rejecting the "dirty politics" of Opposition parties. "Bihar is going to write a new chapter in its history. The people of Bihar trust PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, and under their leadership, both the country and the state are progressing. Those who claimed to form the government now appear to be the third-largest party, with the lowest strike rate," Bhatia told ANI here.

Taking a jab at the Opposition for engaging in "dirty politics", the BJP leader said that one should be prepared for them to blame the EVMs after losing. "The voters of Bihar have rejected the opposition's dirty politics against PM Modi and his mother. They will now blame EVMs after the election results, as they always do," he said.

NDA Heads Towards Sweeping Mandate

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories.

The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly.

Seat Count as of 11:45 am

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 188 seats, with BJP leading in 85, JDU in 75, LJP 22, HAM 4 and RLM 3 as per data from the EC at 11:45 am.

RJD leads in 36 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M and VIP lead in 1 seat each, taking the total to 51, as per data from the EC at 11:45 am.

Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

Nitish Kumar's Political Journey

Nitish Kumar's political journey is a testament to his adaptability and strategic growth. Influenced by veterans like Ram Manohar Lohia, SN Sinha, Karpuri Thakur, and VP Singh, he honed his skills in the JP movement (1974-1977) alongside Jayaprakash Narayan. This exposure earned him recognition among prominent politicians. (ANI)