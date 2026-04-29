Union Minister Piyush Goyal claims the BJP-led NDA will form governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, while retaining Assam and Puducherry. He termed opposition parties like TMC and DMK as corrupt, 'family-run private limited companies'.

NDA will form governments in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-led NDA will retain power in Assam for the third time and Puducherry, and will be voted to power in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu after the results for the assembly elections for the four states, along with the Union Territory, are announced on May 4. The top BJP leader also lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and DMK in Tamil Nadu and said that the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "clearly the alternative to inept governments led by the Rahul Gandhi family, Mamata Banerjee family, and Stalin family."

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"We will, of course, retain Puducherry and Assam, but we will also form governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. We'll increase our vote share and have more seats or open our account in Kerala in a bigger way in this election. In the long run, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, with its growing acceptability and public faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is clearly the alternative to the corrupt, inept governments led by the Rahul Gandhi family, Congress Party, or the Mamata Banerjee family, Trinamool Congress, or the Stalin family, DMK. All of these are private limited companies run by these families against a strong, people-driven, worker-driven organisation like the Bharatiya Janta Party and our friends," Goyal told reporters here.

PM Modi hails 'fearless atmosphere' in Bengal

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections in four States and one Union Territory, including West Bengal. The polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections began this morning, while polls were held in Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and Puducherry earlier this month.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi, PM Modi hailed the high voter turnout in West Bengal, noting that the people are coming out to exercise their franchise in a fearless atmosphere.

The Prime Minister said, "It is a significant day in the festival of democracy. Polling for the second phase of elections is underway in Bengal. According to reports, Bengal is witnessing high voter turnout. Just like in the first phase, people are coming out of their homes in large numbers to cast their votes, and images of long queues are all over social media."

"Voting is taking place in Bengal this time in a fearless atmosphere, something that was previously difficult even to imagine. This is a symbol of the strengthening of the Constitution and democracy in India. I express my gratitude to the people of Bengal for being so vigilant about their rights and voting in large numbers," he added.

His remarks come amid the second phase of polling for the West Bengal assembly elections.

Phase 2 Voter Turnout Statistics

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3:30 PM on Wednesday amid the ongoing second phase of polling for the assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Purba Bardhaman district topped the charts with the highest voter turnout of 83.11% so far, with Hooghly following with 80.77% turnout. Nadia district recorded a turnout of 79.79% while Kolkata North and South recorded 78% and 75.38% voter turnout, respectively, during the same period. Additionally, South 24 Paraganas also saw massive participation of people with 76.75% voter turnout.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4. The BJP is aiming to retain Assam and Puducherry along with alliance partners and score a win in the remaining three states. (ANI)