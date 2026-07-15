The NDA Parliamentary Party will meet on July 21, a day after the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20. The government has called an all-party meeting on July 19. The session is expected to be tumultuous amid splits in opposition parties.

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is slated to take place on July 21, a day after the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The meeting will be held at 9:30 am at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building and will be attended by all members of the BJP-led alliance in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Govt Convenes All-Party Meet

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 20. The meeting of NDA leaders assumes significance in the wake of the legislative agenda of the government. The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, with the government expected to outline its legislative agenda and the opposition parties likely to spell out the issues they intend to raise during the session. The all-party meeting, held ahead of every parliament session, is likely to begin at 11 am.

Tumultuous Session Likely Amid Opposition Splits

Several significant bills are expected to be taken up during the session. The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and "splits" in recent weeks. Trinamool Congress has witnessed turmoil after the defeat in the assembly polls, with 20 of its MPs having "merged with the National Citizens Party of India". They have sought separate seating in the Lok Sabha and have said that they will support the BJP government.

Three Trinamool Congress MPs resigned their Rajya Sabha seats and have joined the BJP. There has been further "split" in Shiv Sena (UBT) with six of the party's MPs in Lok Sabha "joining" Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Seven AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha had joined the BJP earlier.

Key Issues on Opposition's Agenda

The Opposition is likely to raise the NEET-UG paper leak case and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on casualties in Operation Sindoor. The Congress has moved a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister.

Session Dates and Key Bill

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is also expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament. The Bill has sparked political debate over a provision that mandates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences. (ANI)