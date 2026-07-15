On his 65th birthday, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel registered for the Vishesh Mahapuja under 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', following PM Modi. The event marks 1000 years since the temple's attack and 75 years since its new inauguration.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on his 65th birthday on July 15, worshipped Somnath Mahadev and made a resolve. He registered for the Vishesh Mahapuja under the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official release.

Sharing details on the social media platform 'X', CM Patel said, "Today, on my birthday, I was fortunate to virtually seek the blessings of the first Jyotirling, Shri Somnath Mahadev, and participate in the Mahapuja. The Rudrabhishek and special puja of Shri Somnath Mahadev (performed by the priests of the temple trust) were deeply sacred moments. Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi has also registered for the special Mahapuja under the Swabhiman Parv initiated at Somnath. I have decided to personally visit the Temple for this Mahapuja and seek the blessings of Mahadev."

Commemorating a Saga of Resilience

This year holds historic significance for Somnath Temple as it marks the completion of 1000 years of the violent attack on the temple in 1026 and 75 years of the new temple's inauguration in 1951. To commemorate this inspiring saga of resilience and preserve its legacy for generations to come, PM Modi has launched the 'Millennial Host' campaign. As part of this campaign, a special Mahapuja has been initiated under Somnath Swabhiman Parv, according to the release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

"At Somnath, you will experience the undefeated spirit of India, which has kept its identity and culture intact despite every setback. I urge every Indian to visit the sacred Somnath Dham on this auspicious occasion and witness its grandeur. As you stand on the banks of Somnath, you will feel its ancient echoes within you. There, you will experience not only devotion but also the powerful pulse of a civilizational consciousness that has never stopped and whose intensity has never diminished. You will understand why, despite numerous attempts, our civilisation has continued to endure. There, you will experience the vision of eternal victory that has been the strength of India for centuries. I am confident that this will be an unforgettable experience for you," PM Modi has said.

'Vishesh Mahapuja' under 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'

Shri Somnath Trust has organised the 'Vishesh Mahapuja' under the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. The special puja offers devotees a divine opportunity to spend an entire day in the sacred presence of Somnath Mahadev. As part of this celebration of unwavering faith, devotees can participate in a series of religious rituals from morning to evening, the CMO said.

Facilities and Arrangements for Devotees

During the Mahapuja, the names of the hosts will be announced, and Vastra, Naivedya, Pavitra Abhishek Dravya and Dhwajaji will be ceremonially arranged on separate silver plates. The puja will then be performed in the Sabha Mandap. The Trust provides accommodation facilities at Sagar Darshan, along with 2 rooms, tea, snacks and meals. It also provid a dhoti and other clothing required for the puja.

For hosts who cannot attend the Mahapuja in person, the Trust will provide an online link on their mobile phones, allowing them to participate in the puja from their homes. A free transport facility has also been arranged for hosts arriving at Veraval railway station between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM by the two scheduled trains, ensuring convenient travel to Somnath. (ANI)