West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the accused in the 2013 Kamduni gang rape and murder case deserved capital punishment. He assured that the state government will support the victim's family in their appeal to the Supreme Court.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the Barasat court should have awarded capital punishment to the accused in the 2013 Kamduni gang rape and murder case, while also saying that the state government will be supporting the victim's family in the Supreme Court. Adhikari assured that the Bengal government's role in the Supreme Court will be against the "murderers", with his statements being turned into work and action. "Barasat Court should award capital punishment. The previous government had changed 16 public prosecutors and acquitted the accused. The affected family went to the Supreme Court, where the case is pending now. I told the affected family that the role of the state government in the Supreme Court will be against those who murdered and raped the Barasat student. What I will say here will be translated into work and action," he said.

The statement was made in the context of the rape and murder case that occurred in the Barasat area of North 24 Parganas in 2013. Notably, the court intially gave three of the key accused the death penalty and three others life imprisonment. However, the case was shifted to the Calcutta High Court, which later overturned the Barasat court verdict, commuting the death sentences of two convicts to life terms and acquitting others. Because the High Court reduced the punishments, the victim's family and activists appealed the decision, which is why the case is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

Strict Action Vowed in Post-Poll Violence Cases

Moreover, Adhikari emphasised that the nine accused in the post-poll violence in West Bengal will be dealt with strict legal punishment. "Those who were affected by the post-poll violence came. They will also get justice. 9 accused, no one will be spared. The CBI has taken up this case on the court order. Before the CBI entered, the police there destroyed the case by giving a charge sheet. I have taken a petition. SP Ranaghat has been instructed to reopen this case. The police will take action according to their law, according to the Indian Justice Solidarity or since the incident took place in 2021, according to the provisions of the law," he said.

New Investments Announced for West Bengal

The Chief Minister further added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will do the 'bhoomi poojan' of Amul's factory on July 19. He added that the State government has also given clearance for another investment proposal of Rs 4000 crore in Durgapur. "The 'bhoomi poojan' of Amul's factory will be held on July 19. Central Cooperatives and Home Minister Amit Shah will do it. In August, we gave clearance for another investment proposal of Rs 4000 crore in Durgapur. The land puja will be held. We have asked the people for a few months. You can already see its results. Along with many more developments here, investment and employment will go hand in hand," he said. (ANI)