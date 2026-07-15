Mamata Banerjee expressed confidence in rebuilding TMC amid a rebellion, claiming rebel MLA Madan Mitra's family was threatened. Mitra, however, cited the party's focus on Abhishek Banerjee and his inability to work effectively as reasons for his exit.

Mamata Banerjee Defiant Amid Party Rebellion

Despite facing continuous resignations and rebellion within the Trinamool Congress following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, party chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee struck a confident tone on Wednesday, asserting that she could rebuild the party from the ground up, just as she did in 2006. Addressing the situation in a video message, Banerjee alleged that Kamarhati MLA and former West Bengal minister Madan Mitra, who has joined the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee after resigning from AITC, had told her that his family was being threatened. Her claim is at odds with Mitra's own stated explanation for his exit, in which he cited being "unable to work effectively" and claimed that the party of focusing on promoting general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation.

"Today we have 18 MPs. Yes, some are being threatening. Even today, one man is left. He told me yesterday that his family is being threatened. I will say - those who want to leave, please do. If I can restart (the party) in 2006, I can do it in 202," she said. She also questioned the fairness of the recent Assembly election results, claiming, "We were made to lose. Someday it will be proven."

Banerjee did not hold back while speaking about the police either. "I respect Police but they are acting as BJP workers and threatening our leaders. Either join BJP or the other camp; if not, they are being sent to jail," she alleged. She asserted she had not compromised her principles despite the pressure her party is facing. "If I had done setting we would not have faced this but I don't sell my conscience," she said. "I am sorry to those who voted for these people who fought on our symbol. Those who have baggage are joining the camps," she added.

Madan Mitra Cites 'Ineffectiveness', Focus on Abhishek Banerjee

Madan Mitra's exit is being seen as significant, as Mamata Banerjee had announced the induction of Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh into the TMC's state committee as General Secretaries. Madan Mitra told ANI that he resigned from Mamata Banerjee's TMC as he was unable to work effectively. He said that his concerns went unaddressed by the party leadership.

"I resigned because I was no longer able to work effectively within Mamata Banerjee's TMC. I have stepped down from all the committees I was part of. More and more of Mamata Banerjee's long-time associates are leaving the party because, in my view, the leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. TMC is not one person's party," Mitra said. "I raised these concerns with Mamata Banerjee on several occasions, but they were not addressed. In my view, Abhishek Banerjee wants decisions to be made solely on his terms and does not allow others to play a meaningful role. As a result, I believe the party's position is weakening," he said.

Rebel Faction Calls It a 'Fight Against Authoritarianism'

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee called the split in the TMC a "fight against authoritarianism." Ritabrata Banerjee said, " It is a fight against authoritarianism, fascist tendencies and the concentration of power, and in support of democracy and collective decision-making. More people are joining this movement. Anubrata Mondal will also join the movement (July 21 rally). When attempts are made to undermine democracy and impose authoritarian rule, they may succeed for a while. But in the long run, democracy will prevail."

BJP Says TMC 'Almost Finished'

BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee said that the ruling party was not concerned with TMC leaders switching camps, stating that the opposition party was "almost finished." "Who is going where is not our concern. Our only focus is the development of the people. TMC as a party is almost finished. At present, it is unclear who is aligning with whom and who is trying to protect their own interests," the BJP leader said. (ANI)