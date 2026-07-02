Opposition leaders attacked PM Modi and the BJP over the Ram Mandir 'Chanda Chori' scandal. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote to the PM, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe and accusing the ruling party of misusing faith.

Congress Demands SC-Monitored Probe

Opposition leaders on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, with the Congress party demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Centre and PM Modi over the issue, asserting that the Prime Minister has a "moral responsibility" to act and alleging that the ruling party is displaying "double standards" on issues linked to faith. He escalated his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of "using God for political gain."

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Speaking to ANI on his letter to PM Modi over the case, Venugopal said, "PM has the moral responsibility to act upon this. One of the reasons he became the PM was the Ram Temple issue. The biggest theft happened and you are mum. This is clearly exposing the double standards of the BJP. They are using God for the sake of political advantage."

This comes after Venugopal today wrote to PM Narendra Modi seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter, alleging that the "Chanda Chori" at the Ayodhya temple had "shaken the nation" and amounted to a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees. The senior Congress leader also questioned the ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh government, referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, and asserted that it cannot be conducted in an honest manner. "The Temple Trust has been nominated by the Union Government. Now the SIT is investigating; they cannot inquire into this in an honest manner. It is very clear that big fishes are out," he alleged.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Venugopal further said that criticising those who raise questions effectively amounts to shielding the accused. "After the theft, you are criticising those who are questioning the theft. That means you are justifying the people who have committed this theft. There should be an impartial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court. Let CBI inquire under the monitoring of the Supreme Court," he added. The Congress leader reiterated his demand for a court-monitored CBI investigation to ensure impartiality in the matter.

Earlier in a post on X, Venugopal said, " I have written to the PM demanding an immediate Supreme Court-monitored investigation into this Chanda Chori mega scandal." The massive Chanda Chori at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has shaken the nation. Crores of innocent devotees gave their hard-earned savings in the name of Lord Rama. He who is known as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ has been misused and tarnished by those who claim to be the protectors of Hindu… pic.twitter.com/H2mUSo8Mwr — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 2, 2026

Other Opposition Leaders Join Attack

Other opposition leaders also intensified their attack on the ruling BJP government over the allegations. Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the ruling BJP, alleging systemic corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, Chavan alleged, "Narendra Modi has established such a corrupt system in the country that there is theft and corruption everywhere. Those who are stealing have political blessings. I don't think anyone will be punished because everyone is politically connected...All of them are connected to the BJP."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the silence of PM Narendra Modi over the issue. "Will influential people be arrested in the donation theft case? I cannot say that the money reached Prime Minister Modi, but the sequence of events suggests that he left no stone unturned to hush up the matter. The Prime Minister set up the trust, his own people are part of it, and Champat Rai is considered one of his close associates, " he told ANI.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, the Faizabad Bar Association has submitted a complaint to Ayodhya Police naming former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao, among others, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities.The Bar Association has also sought registration of a fresh FIR based on what it described as new facts in the case.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25. Subsequently, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy, while the Uttar Pradesh government extended the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 15 days to widen the scope of its probe. Police continue to record statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)