BJP's Geeta Priya expressed happiness over NDA's performance in Tamil Nadu, citing high youth voter turnout as a desire for change. Early trends showed varied leads for AIADMK, TVK, and DMK-led fronts in the state's Assembly election.

NDA 'in a Strong Position': BJP Leader

BJP leader Geeta Priya on Monday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is "in a strong position" as early trends showed AIADMK becoming the second largest party in the state as counting progresses.

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Speaking to ANI, Priya said the voter enthusiasm in the ongoing polls was notably high, especially among young voters. "We feel very happy that everywhere NDA is in a great shape... We have seen so many elections, but this time, people have really shown interest. The youngsters have shown a very big interest. Even at 7:00 am-7:30, a long queue was standing..." she said.

She further added that the turnout reflected a desire for change and better implementation of central schemes in the state. "This is a real impact of Tamil Nadu... people need some changes, and they need the central government policies to be directly enjoyed..." Priya said.

Early Election Trends

Early trends in the Assembly election results on Monday indicated varied leads across key states, with alliances and parties locked in close contests.

According to Election Commission sources, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was leading in 52 seats, along with allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1 seat and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in 2 seats, taking the NDA tally to 55 seats. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in 71 constituencies, while the DMK-led front, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 27 seats and the Indian National Congress (INC) with 3 seats, was ahead in 30 constituencies.

However, television network projections showed a different picture, indicating TVK ahead with 84 seats, the AIADMK-led alliance at 73, and the DMK-led alliance at 56 seats. (ANI)