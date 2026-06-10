Former PM HD Deve Gowda dismissed rumors of a JD(S)-BJP rift after being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket. He reaffirmed his personal bond with PM Modi and declared that the 'NDA bond will continue till my last breath,' praising the PM's leadership.

'NDA bond will continue till my last breath'

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday refuted the speculations of a rift between JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka after he was snubbed from the candidature for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda stated that the "NDA bond will continue till my last breath."

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He said that his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not for the sake of a Rajya Sabha seat. Praising PM Modi's leadership, he said, "My relationship with Modi has been personal for the last 10 years. I have defended his leadership. I myself told Kumaraswamy, you should be with Modi. I do not have a relationship with him just for the Rajya Sabha seat; I have a personal relationship with him. I think there is no other leader who can compete with Modi. Our economic strength has increased. Not only in our country, but Modi's influence is also abroad." "There is no need to think that the NDA relationship will end because of a Rajya Sabha seat. This NDA bond will continue till my last breath," the 93-year-old added.

In his long political journey, Deve Gowda has served as the Prime Minister, MP in both the Houses and also as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The BJP has fielded M Nagaraja on a Rajya Sabha seat. Ignoring Deve Gowda for the seat ignited speculation of a rift between JD(S) and the BJP.

Congress vs JD(S) on 'humiliation'

Congress gave air to the speculation with MP Randeep Singh Surjewala stating, "The constant humiliation heaped upon JD(S) by BJP and its leadership and its repeated acceptance by Sh HD Kumaraswamy merely for sticking to Ministerial chair at any cost is highly astonishing and eye-opening. Further, accepting this insult is an absolute extreme."

However, Union Minister and JD(S) leader, HD Kumaraswamy, had retaliated and said, "Congress should not now shed crocodile tears and show sympathy towards former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda. Kannadigas have not forgotten that Congressmen had ousted Deve Gowda from the Prime Minister's post back then."

Four Rajya Sabha seats will undergo polling in Karnataka on June 18. The Congress has fielded Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Media and Publicity Department Chairperson Pawan Khera and AICC Secretary PV Mohan for the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)