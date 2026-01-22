AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Minister Piyush Goyal, accusing the ruling DMK of widespread failure and corruption. He asserted that the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu remains strong ahead of PM Modi's upcoming public rally.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the ruling DMK government of failing in all departments, while asserting that the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu remains strong, following a meeting with Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal at his residence in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Palaniswami expressed his happiness over Goyal's visit and said BJP state president Nainar Nagendran was also present during the interaction. "We are happy that Piyush Goyal came to my home. Along with him, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran also visited," he said.

Palaniswami said the discussions focused on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, on Friday (January 23), which is expected to be attended by nearly five lakh people. "We discussed the arrangements for tomorrow's public meeting, which will be attended by nearly five lakh people," Palaniswami said.

Taking aim at the ruling DMK government, the AIADMK leader alleged widespread failure and corruption across departments. "This DMK government has failed in all departments, and corruption has prevailed in all departments," Palaniswami said.

Reiterating confidence in the NDA alliance, he said, "Our alliance is strong".

The meeting is seen as part of ongoing coordination between NDA allies ahead of key political events in Tamil Nadu, including the upcoming public rally of PM Modi, which is expected to set the tone for the alliance's campaign in the state. Meanwhile, PM Modi's public meeting tomorrow will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.

Earlier today, Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the people of the state have rejected what he described as the "corruption, misgovernance and anti-development policies" of the DMK government.

With elections expected in the first half of this year, the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA alliance is looking to secure a win against the DMK-Congress coalition, while the entry of debutant actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has turned the contest into a triangular battle. (ANI)