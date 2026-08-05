Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the transformation of the National Employment Service into the National Career Service (NCS). The NCS portal now has over 6.64 crore registered jobseekers and has mobilized over 10.05 crore vacancies.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on August 3, 2026 inform that implementing the National Employment Service to facilitate job seekers and employers and to provide employment assistance services such as registration of job seekers, collection of vacancies from enterprises, vocational & counseling guidance, etc. According to an official release, the National Employment Service has been transformed into the National Career Service (NCS).

Mandaviya said in a written reply that the NCS Portal is a one-stop solution for providing career-related services including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online & offline job fairs, job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, skill/training programmes, etc. through a digital platform [www.ncs.gov.in].

"More than 6.64 crore jobseekers have registered on the NCS portal since inception, of which 2.89 crore are active jobseekers as on July 15, 2026. Also, more than 10.05 crore vacancies have been mobilised on the portal since inception, of which 17.68 lakh are active vacancies as on July 15, 2026," the Union Minister added.

Mandaviya further added that the State/UT-wise details of jobseekers and employers registered, and the number of vacancies mobilised on the NCS portal across the country may be seen at https://www.ncs.gov.in/," the Ministry added.

Portal Enhancements and Upgrades

Union Labour and Employment Minister said that improvement in the portal is a continuous and dynamic process. Changes/updates are planned as per the need of the hour using the latest available technology as and when required. The NCS Portal has been upgraded to a cloud-based, open-architecture platform, and its enhancement is a continuous and dynamic process, a release said. Improvements and updates are undertaken in line with evolving requirements, leveraging the latest available technologies. These upgrades include integration with various public and private job and skill portals, enhanced AI-powered features (including intelligent job matching, AI skill gap analysis, personalised job recommendations, AI interview coach, multilingual support through Bhasini, etc), cloud-based applications for jobseekers and employers, robust verification mechanisms, and the launch of a mobile application to improve accessibility and user experience.

"The Government undertakes a systematic review and evaluation of all schemes and programmes before the commencement of each Finance Commission cycle to ensure their continued relevance, effectiveness, and alignment with evolving priorities," the Minister added

Public-Private Partnerships

Further, the Ministry has signed several MoUs with the private and public employers/ portals/ platforms to strengthen public-private partnerships for enhancing employment opportunities for all jobseekers," Mandaviya added

"Till date, more than 40 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed, including MoUs with private partners such as APNA, Swiggy, Rapido, Zomato, Amazon, TCS iON, Quikr, FoundIt (Monster) etc. offering facilities such as job fairs listing, skill development programmes, career counselling etc. available on the NCS Portal," the Minister added

Integration with Government Bodies

As per a release, the NCS portal is also integrated with various Government portals such as Udyam, eShram, Skill India Digital Hub, EPFO, ESIC, MHRD, DigiLocker, etc. and has linkages with Government recruitment bodies like Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, Railway Recruitment Boards, etc.

Model Career Centres and State Integration

The NCS project also, inter alia, envisaged setting up of Model Career Centres (MCCs) through transformation of Employment Exchanges in the country to deliver career-related services such as organizing online/ offline job fairs, mobilising the employers, provide online/ offline career counselling at local level, etc. in collaboration with State and other institutions to the jobseekers and employers through outreach activities.

Till date, the Government has approved 407 Model Career Centres(MCCs), which also include 370 Employment Exchanges that have been upgraded as MCCs. Further, as on date, 31 States/UTs have been integrated with the NCS portal, including 8 States/UTs which are directly using the NCS Portal, a release added. (ANI)