SP MP Dimple Yadav accused the BJP government of diverting from core issues and obstructing Parliament. She said the opposition is united in demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's presence and criticised the re-passing of bills without real change.

'Amit Shah avoiding the House': Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, accusing it of diverting attention from the country's core issues and alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is avoiding making a statement in the House. Speaking to reporters, the SP leader stated that the Opposition is united in its demand for the Home Minister's presence in Parliament to address pressing matters. "The entire opposition wants Home Minister Amit Shah to come and make a statement, but he's not coming to the House... We want there to be a discussion on the core issues, the issues connected to the country, but everyone associated with the BJP wants to divert attention from the country's issues," Yadav said.

She further alleged that the government is obstructing the smooth functioning of Parliament by refusing to engage on the Opposition's terms. "That's why they don't want the House to function, or they want it to function only on their terms," she added.

'No real change from passing bills'

The MP also took a swipe at the government's legislative process, specifically mentioning the recent bills related to examinations. She claimed that the government is merely re-passing existing legislation with minor amendments without bringing any real change to the ground reality. "Bills are, anyway, being passed continuously in the House. The examination bill has been passed. This has already been passed before. They're getting the same bill passed 2-3 times with amendments. It's not that any change is coming from getting their bills passed," Yadav remarked.

Criticising the state of the education sector, she said, "They couldn't bring any change to the country with the same bill they brought earlier. The way our education system has completely collapsed."

Parliament Proceedings

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Lok Sabha was adjourned to meet at 11 am on August 6, after passing the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to modernise the legal framework governing the admissibility of bank records as evidence and align it with contemporary digital banking practices. While the Rajya Sabha cleared the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 and later adjourned to meet at 11 am on August 6.