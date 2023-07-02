NCP splits: Who is Aditi Tatkare, the first woman in Shinde-Fadnavis govt

On October 24, 2019, Aditi Sunil Tatkare was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Shrivardhan. She hails from Roha town in Maharashtra. Aditi took the oath as the MLA on November 26, 2019.

Three weeks after the appointment of Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 2) took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The NCP leader decided to align himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, garnering support from a minimum of 29 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Among the MLAs who took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet is Aditi Tatkare, the only woman MLA on the list.

From 2017-2019, she was the President of the Raigad Zila Parishad. On December 30, 2019 - June 29, 2022, she remained a Minister of the State Government of Maharashtra.

It can be seen that Aditi handled several departments including tourism, information and public relations, law and judiciary among others.

Her father Tatkare (67) before being an MP had been a legislator for long. She served as a minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government having handled portfolios like Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Energy and Finance.

On Sunday, Aditi took oath as a minister along with other members of her party including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Baburao Atram and Sanjay Bansode.