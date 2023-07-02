NCP splits: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, joins NDA government

NCP splits: The oath ceremony took place on July 2, 2023. The other MLA who are expected to be sworn-in includes Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 2) took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The oath ceremony took place on July 2, 2023. The other MLA who are expected to be sworn-in includes Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

'Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Earlier today, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Ajit Pawar and other party MLAs have come to Raj Bhawan where an oath ceremony will be held.

This development comes after Pawar called for party meeting with some leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

Last month, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar made a major change and handed over the reins of the party to his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel. Both were made the working president of the party. This decision was seen as a setback for Ajit Pawar.