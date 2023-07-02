Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP splits: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, joins NDA government

    NCP splits: The oath ceremony took place on July 2, 2023. The other MLA who are expected to be sworn-in includes Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

    NCP splits: Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, joins NDA government AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday (July 2) took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

    The oath ceremony took place on July 2, 2023. The other MLA who are expected to be sworn-in includes Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

    'Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

    Earlier today, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Ajit Pawar and other party MLAs have come to Raj Bhawan where an oath ceremony will be held.

    This development comes after Pawar called for party meeting with some leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

    Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

    'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

    Last month, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar made a major change and handed over the reins of the party to his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel. Both were made the working president of the party. This decision was seen as a setback for Ajit Pawar.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala beauty parlour owner faces fake drug case following internet call tip-off, confirms official anr

    Kerala beauty parlour owner faces fake drug case following internet call tip-off, confirms official

    Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule AJR

    'Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

    Uttara Kannada: Cow's head foud in middle of the raod; Investigation underway vkp

    Uttara Kannada: Cow’s head found in middle of the road; Investigation underway

    NCP leader Ajit Pawar to join Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra govt as Deputy CM; check details AJR

    NCP splits: Ajit Pawar to join Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra govt as Deputy CM; check details

    Kerala's Vande Bharat Express emerges as best performer with remarkable 183% average occupancy anr

    Kerala's Vande Bharat Express emerges as best performer with remarkable 183% average occupancy

    Recent Stories

    Kerala beauty parlour owner faces fake drug case following internet call tip-off, confirms official anr

    Kerala beauty parlour owner faces fake drug case following internet call tip-off, confirms official

    Fact Check: Govt is NOT recording WhatsApp voice & video calls; MeitY dubs forwarded message as FAKE snt

    Fact Check: Govt is NOT recording WhatsApp voice & video calls; MeitY dubs forwarded message as FAKE

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations ADC

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations

    Kangana Ranaut Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at Tiku Weds Sheru Success Party here what netizens said RBA

    Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at 'Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party; here's what netizens said

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO MSW

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon