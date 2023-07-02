Ajit Pawar becomes new Deputy CM: Maharashtra sees four oath-taking ceremonies since 2019

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, and several of his associates were sworn in as deputy chief minister and ministers, respectively, on Sunday, making it four oath-taking ceremonies at Maharashtra's opulent Raj Bhavan in as many years.

The political landscape of Maharashtra has once again witnessed a significant change as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and several of his colleagues were sworn in as deputy chief minister and ministers, respectively. This marks the fourth oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, the state's official residence, in as many years.

In November 2019, following the Assembly polls and the subsequent split between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in an early morning ceremony at Raj Bhavan. However, this government lasted merely 80 hours as Pawar failed to secure enough support within his party.

Within a month, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray assumed the position of Chief Minister after forming an alliance with the NCP and Congress, leading to the establishment of the Maha Vikas Agahdi government. Ajit Pawar, who had returned to the NCP, became the Deputy Chief Minister in this new government.

The Maha Vikas Agahdi government faced a setback in June of the following year when Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against Thackeray and split from the Shiv Sena. Consequently, Shinde took oath as Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP, while Devendra Fadnavis assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

The four oath-taking ceremonies took place under different governors. Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the first three ceremonies, while Ramesh Bais currently holds the gubernatorial chair during these recent political developments.

As the state adapts to the latest political changes, it is anticipated that Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held around October 2024, several months after the Lok Sabha elections.

The frequent oath-taking ceremonies and shifting political alliances in Maharashtra over the past four years exemplify the dynamic nature of the state's politics. With each new government formation, the state faces new challenges and opportunities. As Maharashtra prepares for future elections, the political landscape is sure to witness further transformations, shaping the course of governance and policy in the state.