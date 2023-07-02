'Ajit Pawar, other MLAs will be sworn in': Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday (July 2) said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and other party MLAs have come to Raj Bhawan where an oath ceremony will be held later today.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is all set to join Eknath Shidne-led government and take oath as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Sunday (July 2). The oath ceremony is expected to take place on the evening.

NCP splits: Ajit Pawar to join Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra govt as Deputy CM; check details

This development comes after Pawar called for party meeting with some leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "I do not know exactly why this meeting has been called but being the leader of the Opposition, he (Ajit Pawar) has the right to call a meeting of MLAs."

"He does that regularly. I don't have much detail about this meeting," the NCP chief further said.

Earlier today, all the MLAs in the meeting had demanded in one voice that Ajit Pawar should be made the state president of the party. Ajit Pawar had expressed his desire to become the state president a few days ago.

Last month, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar made a major change and handed over the reins of the party to his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel. Both were made the working president of the party. This decision was seen as a setback for Ajit Pawar.