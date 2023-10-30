Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NCP MLA Prakash Solanke recounts tragedy after home set on fire by Maratha quota protesters (WATCH)

    Maharashtra lawmaker Prakash Solanke's home in Beed district was vandalised and set on fire Monday morning amid renewed violence over the Maratha quota issue. Visuals showed the large white house completely engulfed in flames, with a frighteningly massive plume of black smoke rising from the burning building.
     

    The house of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke in Maharashtra's Beed district was vandalised and set on fire on Monday allegedly by Maratha reservation agitators. A car parked at his house was also set ablaze, police said. Images circulated on social media displayed a big fire at his home, with smoke billowing out into the surrounding surroundings. The house had already been attacked with stones.

    The protests were triggered by alleged comments against a hunger strike by pro-quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil from October 25. The attack happened as a result of an audio recording of Solanke that went viral, according to police, in which he allegedly discussed the Maratha quota movement and made a subtly critical comment about quota campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike.

    In the audio clip, the NCP MLA purportedly called the Maratha reservation issue a "child's game", according to the PTI report.

    NCP MLA Solanke said he was inside the house when the incident took place. "Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe, but there is a huge loss of property due to the fire," he was quoted as saying.

    Recently, there have been headlines about agitations in Maharashtra demanding Maratha quotas in employment and education. The Maratha community is seeking reservation in government jobs and education as part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.
     

