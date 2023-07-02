NCP splits: Ajit Pawar to join Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra govt as Deputy CM; check details

This development comes after Pawar's meeting with some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar is all set to join Eknath Shidne-led government and take oath as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Sunday (July 2). The oath ceremony is expected to take place on the evening.

This development comes after Pawar's meeting with some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Pawar recent comments stating that he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Earlier today, all the MLAs in the meeting had demanded in one voice that Ajit Pawar should be made the state president of the party. Ajit Pawar had expressed his desire to become the state president a few days ago.

According to the information, Ajit Pawar does not want to be the leader of the opposition. Recently, Ajit Pawar had given a statement that he was not interested in continuing as the Leader of the Opposition.

After the meeting, Ajit Pawar and other leaders reached Raj Bhawan where Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has also come.

Last month, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar made a major change and handed over the reins of the party to his daughter Supriya Sule and Praful Patel. Both were made the working president of the party. This decision was seen as a setback for Ajit Pawar.